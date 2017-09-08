An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Cuhapiryan Mahendrarajah, 33.

On Sunday around 2:12 a.m., police responded to a call in the Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East area. They found a man with stab wounds and he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died after being taken to a separate trauma centre.

"He was on life support — that's how bad the stab wounds were," said Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu.

Toronto police identified Mahendrarajah on Friday. Someone with the same name was among a group of men wanted for their alleged involvement in a Canada-wide bank account skimming operation, according to media reports from 2008.

Sidhu could not confirm if that was the same Mahendrarajah, but did say he was known to police.