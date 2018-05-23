Dozens take part in ghost bike memorial ride for cyclist struck and killed last week

Family and friends of the Toronto cyclist who was struck and killed by a truck commemorated his life with a group ride and the installation of a ghost bike at the site of the collision.

On Wednesday morning, dozens of cyclists took part in an eight kilometre ride to the intersection where Douglas Crosbie was struck on May 16 while commuting to work.

After arriving at Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East, the group mounted an all-white ghost bike, adorned with a bouquet of yellow flowers, on a signpost at the intersection.

The bike was supplied by the Advocacy for Respect for Cyclists, a local group that helps commemorate cyclists killed on Toronto streets.

"I don't think he would ever believe that this many people would come out in his honour," said Crosbie's widow Christine Crosbie.

Crosbie's widow Christine Crosbie said he husband was a cyclist because it was "the right thing to do." (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Surrounded by supporters and local cycling advocates, Crosbie remembered her husband as a kind man and loving father to the couple's two adult children.

"He was my rock and he was theirs as well," she said.

Crosbie worried about safety

Christine Crosbie said her husband was an avid cyclist who chose to commute on two wheels for health, environmental and traffic reasons.

"Riding to work in Toronto was the right thing to do," she said.

While Crosbie was adamant about riding to work, his close friend John Healy says the two of them discussed the dangers of riding in Toronto "all the time." He added that Crosbie was a responsible rider who took great care on the road.

"Doug's a safe rider," he said on Metro Morning. "I can't imagine that this happened."

A white ghost bike bearing Crosbie's name has been mounted near the site of his fatal collision. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The incident has shaken Healy's own confidence while cycling in Toronto.

"I got on my bike the next day and for the first time ever, I felt unsafe," he said.

Police still investigating

The Toronto police traffic services division has not yet determined how the collision occurred.

However, some say that if the truck had been fitted with side guards, Crosbie may have survived the crash.

Cycling author and advocate Yvonne Bambrick said side guards would have prevented Crosbie from being pulled under the truck and run over by the rear wheels.

"We know that type of collision happens regularly and we still don't have side guard legislation in Canada," she said.

Toronto Police say their investigation into the collision is ongoing but so far, no charges have been laid against the driver of the vehicle.