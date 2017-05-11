Pakistan's cricket superstar Shahid Afridi was welcomed to Toronto by Mayor John Tory and Coun. Neethan Shan Thursday in an effort grow interest and participation in the sport across the city.

"This is a great honour for me to be here, Afridi said as he stood with Tory and Shan at city hall.

"This is my fourth trip to Toronto. Such a beautiful country, such a beautiful city."

Afridi, nicknamed "Boom Boom" for his aggressive batting style, began playing cricket professionally at 16, becoming the youngest player to accomplish a One Day International (ODI) century — scoring 100 runs or more in a one-day international test match.

Afridi took over as captain of the Pakistan national cricket team in 2009 and has been named Man of the Match 32 times, the most of any Pakistani player.

"We look forward to taking you up on your offer of some help with our young people and others who are interested in cricket, because I know you'll be a powerful influence on them and a positive influence and we really appreciate that," Mayor Tory said.

Pakistani international cricket legend Shahid Afridi is nicknamed 'Boom Boom' in honour of his aggressive batting style. ((Emmanuel Dunand/Getty Images))

This trip to Toronto follows Afridi's February announcement that he has retired from the sport on the international stage, but he continues to promote cricket internationally off the field.

"Your participation in this visit is actually making that push and that momentum grow for us to bring more cricket and more international cricket, as well as more cricket facilities for … young men and young women who play this beautiful sport," Coun. Shan said to Afridi.

Cricket was once declared as Canada's national sport by Sir John A. Macdonald and Mayor Tory has recognized an increase in interest in the sport across the city.

Shahid Afridi has come to Toronto not only to help grow the game of cricket here but to raise money for charities back in Pakistan. ((Emmanuel Dunand/Getty Images))

"The game itself has been exploding in Toronto in terms of the interest and participation of young people," Tory said. "We're left to think about how we can best use his time and talents to [help kids inspired by him]."

"We are growing as a cricket playing nation in Canada. We have a very diverse team from all parts of the world … so when we bring cricket into Toronto it actually reflects what Toronto is about," Shan added.

The cricket star is also in the city to introduce Canadians to the Shahid Afridi Foundation, which supports impoverished communities in Pakistan.

"I want to do something here for cricket and for some noble causes as well," Afridi said.

Afridi and Islamic Relief Canada will host a charity event in Toronto on Friday and Saturday to raise money for the Sahbzada Fazal Rehman hospital in Kohat, Pakistan.

Afridi is also participating in the Boom Boom! ON Go the Lights tournament in Toronto on May 16 in honour of Canada's 150th birthday.