Crews fighting 3-alarm fire at auto shop in Etobicoke

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at an auto body shop in Etobicoke, Toronto Fire says.

Emergency crews were called to a garage on Albion Road, near Highway 427 on Monday for reports of heavy smoke.

Toronto police say several people were in the shop when the fire started but were able to get out of the area safely.

Firefighters say the roof collapsed into the garage.

No injuries have been reported.

Albion Road is closed in both directions between Highway 427 and Silverstone Drive.