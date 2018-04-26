Skip to Main Content
Crews battling 3-alarm townhouse fire near Queen, Sumach

Toronto Fire says they responded to a call around around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday near Queen St. East and Sumach.

Queen Street East is closed in both directions from Power Street to River Street

Firefighters battle flames near Queen Street East and Sumach Street on Thursday (Yanjun Li/ CBC)

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a two-story rowhouse in the city's Corktown neighbourhood. 

Toronto police say Queen Street East is closed in both directions from Power Street. to River Street.

More to come

