Crews battling 3-alarm townhouse fire near Queen, Sumach
Toronto Fire says they responded to a call around around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday near Queen St. East and Sumach.
Queen Street East is closed in both directions from Power Street to River Street
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a two-story rowhouse in the city's Corktown neighbourhood.
Toronto Fire says they responded to a call around around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday near Queen Street East and Sumach Street.
Toronto police say Queen Street East is closed in both directions from Power Street. to River Street.
More to come