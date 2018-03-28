'There were a lot of tears': School honours Ajax homicide victim Roy Pejcinovski with memorial plaque

In the halls where Roy Pejcinovski would walk between classes, where he used to lug his goalie equipment to varsity hockey games — now hangs a commemorative plaque with his jersey behind glass.

"It is his actual game jersey," said Vince Pagano, the headmaster of his school, Crestwood Preparatory College. "It'll go up and stay here."

Two weeks have passed since the 15-year-old was killed in his Ajax home along with his mother Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39.

His sister Venallia, 13, was also attacked that day and died later in the evening in hospital.

Cory Fenn, 29, faces three counts of second degree murder in connection to the deaths. People close with the family knew Fenn to be in an on-again-off-again relationship with Krassimira Pejcinovski.

Roy Pejcinovski, left, and his younger sister Venallia Pejcinovski both died in a triple homicide. Their mother, Krassimira Pejcinovski, was also killed. (CBC) "I think in some ways the kids have been affected by the nature of the tragedy as well as the loss of a fine young man," said Pagano.

Students of Crestwood gathered for an assembly Wednesday that included a memorial video, which Pagano said was painful to watch.

"There were a lot of tears," he said.

The school's hockey team is also retiring the jersey number, 74, which Pejcinovski wore as a star goaltender for the Don Mills Flyers.

Now it hangs on a banner in the gymnasium.

"We need to make sure that the people who come after us will know who Roy was and point to it and can ask some very good questions," said Pagano.

One of Roy Pejcinovski's teammates on the Don Mills Flyers sobs after the funeral on March 24. (CBC) As a Grade 9 student, Pejcinovski played on the senior hockey team at Crestwood.

Just a week before he died, Roy, he helped clinch the championship.

To keep his legacy going, Pagano said the school will be creating a scholarship in his name.

It will be awarded to a student with high grades like Pejcinovski's were and who exhibited similar leadership skills he possessed.

Grief counsellors still hearing from distraught students

The school has two grief counsellors working with students.

Pagano said there are still many children booking time with them.

"Sometimes you sneak a peek to see who's sitting down and it's somebody that you would not expect to be there," he said.

"Even the boys and girls who didn't know Roy [are] looking for some help."

He said the teachers have been holding it together for the students but it's hard for them.

"They've also been very traumatized."