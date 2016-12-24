A driver who was injured after his car hit a traffic light pole in Toronto has been arrested for an alcohol-related offence.

Acting Staff Sgt. John Dubreuil, spokesperson for Toronto police's Traffic Services, said police received the call about the crash at Dufferin Street and Dolomite Drive, south of Steeles Avenue West, just before 4 a.m.

The driver, arrested at the scene, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dubreuil said the crash left debris on Dufferin Street and damaged the car.

"It was messy but they're working on it," he said.

Dubreuil could not say which charges the driver is facing.

Family members showed up at the scene after the crash.

Toronto firefighters tend to an injured driver after his vehicle knocked down a traffic light pole near Dufferin Street south of Steeles Avenue West. (Tony Smyth/CBC)