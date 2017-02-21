One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.
Const. Andy Pattenden, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said police received a call about the crash on Keele Street at Rivermede Road, north of Highway 7, at about 7:20 a.m.
York Region Paramedics took three people to hospital from the scene. One of the three was without vital signs and was pronounced dead in hospital.
COLLISION UPDATE - Sadly one person has succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the collision at Keele St / Rivermede Rd.—
Police have closed a stretch of Keele Street, from Highway 7 to Bowes Road, as they investigate the crash.
Pattenden said the crash was in the intersection and it will be several hours before the street reopens.