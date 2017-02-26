Toronto police say a 22-year-old driver may be facing impaired driving charges after a major crash injured three people early Sunday in Scarborough.

Police said the driver was arrested and is undergoing tests following the crash on Eglinton Avenue East that occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Charges have not yet been laid.

One of the three injured people was seriously hurt.

Sgt. Orang Momeni, spokesperson for Traffic Services at Toronto Police Service, said a vehicle was travelling east on Eglinton Avenue East when it collided with another vehicle at Brimley Road.

He said the impact of the crash propelled the second vehicle down the road, towards Danforth Road, where it smashed into a lamp post.

"Speed could have been a factor, also road conditions," he said. "We are all looking at all possibilities, including sobriety of the individuals."

Three people involved in the crash were taken to hospital.

According to Toronto paramedics, one of the injured was in life-threatening condition immediately after the crash.

Momeni said the person's condition is now considered serious.

Debris was scattered across Eglinton Avenue East after the collision.

Eglinton Avenue East, which was closed in both directions from Brimley to Danforth Roads, has been reopened.

Jamie Rodgers, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said the injured people in the crash were taken to a trauma centre.

An emergency worker holds up a lamp post that was knocked down in the Eglinton Avenue East crash. (Paul Smith/CBC)

One man injured in this crash was in life-threatening condition when taken to hospital. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Debris was spread over a large area following the crash in Scarborough. (Paul Smith/CBC)