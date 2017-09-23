Five young men were taken to hospital, two in life-threatening condition, after a vehicle crashed into a tree early Saturday, police say.

Const. Joe McDougall, of Toronto Police Service's traffic services, said police received a call about the crash at Rockcliffe Boulevard and Woolner Avenue, near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West, at 12:53 a.m.

One man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while two others suffered minor injuries.

The males range in age from 16 to 21 years, McDougall said.

Police said there were seven young men in the vehicle at the time it crashed. Two were uninjured.

Jamie Rodgers, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said three patients went to a trauma centre, while two others were taken to a local hospital.