A single-vehicle collision involving a minivan left a hydro pole dangling in midair in Scarborough early Friday.

The collision happened at around 3:30 a.m. outside a gas station at Sheppard Avenue East and Markham Road.

Police say the vehicle struck a pole and a tree. The collision snapped the pole at its base, leaving it to hang in the air suspended by the overhead wires.

A police tweet said the intersection will be closed for some time while the damage is repaired.

There is no word on charges.