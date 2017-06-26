An adult and two children died, and three other people were injured in a two-car crash in Mississauga, Ont., late Sunday, Peel Regional Police say.

The crash occurred on Winston Churchill Boulevard, north of Queen Elizabeth Way, just before 11 p.m. ET.

The age and gender of the adult weren't released. The children were four and 12 years old.

Police didn't know the extent of the injuries of the other three.

They're appealing for eyewitnesses to the crash.

Oakville fire crews search the wreckage of a car after the fatal crash on Winston Churchill Boulevard. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Winston Churchill Boulevard is closed between the QEW and North Sheridan Way as police investigate Monday morning.

Halton Regional Police were the first to arrive at the scene following the crash. At least two police officers performed CPR on victims before paramedics arrived. Police vehicles also escorted ambulances to hospitals.

Other agencies at the scene included the Oakville and Mississauga fire departments, Halton Regional Police, and paramedic services from Halton and Peel regions.

Police are appealing for eyewitnesses to the crash. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Video: Peel Police provide an update on triple fatal crash on Winston Churchill Blvd north of QEW. https://t.co/Xoxvtn4Qzx — @LateNightCam

