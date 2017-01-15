Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for the driver of third vehicle after a two-vehicle crash north of Orangeville on Saturday injured six people.

Four of the injured people received life-threatening injuries. All six people were still in hospital on Sunday morning.

Const. Paul Nancekivell, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police, told CBC Toronto on Sunday that a mirror from the third vehicle was left at the scene of the crash on Airport Road, between 15 Side Road and County Road 21, north of the town of Mono.

Police believe the third vehicle came upon the scene, collided with at least one of the crashed vehicles, then left the area. It is believed to be a Volkswagen or Audi, blue in colour.

A stretch of Airport Road, which was closed to allow police to investigate, was reopened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said a Toyota Camry, carrying four passengers, and a Mitsubishi four-door hatchback, carrying two passengers, crashed head on.

Many of the injured were trapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated by emergency workers.

Police have released no information about the age or sex of the victims.

At least two Ornge air ambulance helicopters were dispatched.

Three people were airlifted to hospitals in Toronto area, while the other three were taken to local hospitals.

