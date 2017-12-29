The intersection of Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road in Brampton was closed briefly Friday following a two-vehicle crash, police said.

A utility van and a dump truck collided near the intersection Thursday at about 10:45 p.m., sending the van slamming into a hydro pole.

The 26-year-old male driver of the van was transported to hospital with "serious, non-life threatening injuries," Peel police said.

The intersection was closed for an investigation but has since reopened to traffic.

Investigators are asking anyone with potentially valuable information to contact Peel's major collision bureau.