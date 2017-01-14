Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after two vehicles crashed on Weston Road south of Highway 401 late Friday.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they received the call about the crash at about 11:30 p.m.

Stephanie Bennett, a superintendent for Toronto Paramedic Services, said the three injured people were taken to a local hospital.

The crash scattered debris on the road and the front ends of both vehicles were damaged.

The three people injured in this crash were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)