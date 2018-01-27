All southbound Highway 400 lanes reopen after crash that injured 3

A crash on the Highway 400 Saturday morning left three people injured and briefly closed several southbound lanes to traffic.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision occurred in the highway's southbound lanes approaching Sheppard Avenue.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Emergency vehicles at the scene, along with debris scattered across the roadway, closed all but one lane for about an hour.

All of the lanes have since reopened to traffic.