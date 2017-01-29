A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning collision on the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway, Toronto police say.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the crash between two vehicles near the South Kingsway exit at about 3:50 a.m.

Const. Brister said a car spun out, hit both guardrails then struck another vehicle.

The man injured in the crash was rushed to a trauma centre.

A third vehicle injured a Toronto police officer when it hit a police cruiser after officers closed the Gardiner in the area, Brister said. The officer suffered minor injuries.

The initial crash sparked a vehicle fire, police said.

A Toronto firefighter sprays water on a car on fire after a crash on the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway early Sunday. (John Hanley/CBC)

​Evert Steenge, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said the condition of the injured man is not known.

The westbound lanes of the Gardiner, from Jameson Avenue to Park Lawn Road, remain closed.

"They have to do a complete reconstruction so it will take some time," Brister said.

Officers O/S advise that the W/B FGX will be closed for an extended period. Plan for alternate routes ^ma — @TPSOperations