Two people were rushed to hospital, including a man in life-threatening condition, after a single vehicle crash in Etobicoke early Saturday.

Toronto paramedics said the two were taken to a trauma centre. One of the injured, a man in his 30s, suffered multiple injuries.

George Eliadis, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said the incident occurred on Kipling Avenue at New Toronto street at about 12:30 a.m.