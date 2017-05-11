Toronto police have arrested a male driver after a car crashed just outside the public library on Bloor Street West at Gladstone Avenue early Thursday.

When the driver fled the scene, police officers chased him on foot and apprehended him.

Toronto paramedics took the driver to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bloor Street West remains closed in both directions at Gladstone Avenue as police continue to investigate.

Police say they are awaiting an update from hospital before opening the road to see if a collision reconstruction needs to be done depending on the level of injury.

They say it's not clear what led up to the crash, and have no word on charges yet.

Police have arrested a driver after a car crashed against the wall of the Gladstone library on Bloor Street West early Thursday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)



