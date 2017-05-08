Toronto Police say they were on the scene of another crane incident on Sunday afternoon — but it didn't lead to a 2½ hour rescue like the crane incident that engrossed the city two weeks ago.

Just after 3 p.m., Toronto Police say they received a hazard call about three young people on a crane on top of a building at River Street and Bayview Avenue.

The caller also reported they were throwing unknown objects off of the crane.

Police and fire crews attended the scene, but the youth were gone upon arrival, and the site was secured by officials.

There were no injuries reported.

HAZARD:

River St + Bayview Av

-3 youths on a crane

-On top of bldg

-Throwing things off

#804106

^dh — @TPSOperations

Latest crane incident follows April crane climber

On April 26, a 23-year-old woman was found dangling on a crane, requiring emergency services to spend 2½ hours rescuing her during a meticulous operation.

Woman rescued from crane tower in dramatic operation0:55

The woman, Marisa Lazo, was charged with six counts of mischief.

After appearing in court, she was granted release on $500 bail on the condition she not enter construction sites or go on any rooftops.