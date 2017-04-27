The woman who scaled a construction crane in downtown Toronto and forced a daring rescue by emergency crews received bail at a court appearance today.
Marisa Lazo, 23, was granted release on $500 bail on the condition she not enter construction sites or go on any rooftops.
She was arrested yesterday after an hours-long rescue by Toronto Fire Services. The spectacle drew a crowd both at the scene and on screens around the world.
Lazo was charged with six counts of public mischief.
At least two of Lazo's friends were at the courthouse, and told reporters gathered outside that to their best knowledge, Lazo does not have mental health issues.
"The fact that she did it did not surprise me, or her ability to do it," said Sara Burton, who identified herself as a friend of Lazo's. "Because she's always been an adventure-seeking girl, there for the thrill of it."