CPR instructors offer free workshop to help bystanders act in the wake of Toronto van attack

After nearly losing a close friend in April's tragic van attack in North York, Aryan Sekhavati and Ashkon Pourheidary wanted to do what they could to help the community.

On Saturday, just steps away from where the attack left 10 people dead and 16 injured, the pair from Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics hosted a free CPR/First Aid workshop at Mel Lastman Square.

"We felt like it was important for us to raise awareness and basically let people know that these courses are available," Sekhavati told CBC Toronto.

Saturday's CPR/First Aid workshop offered numerous workshops to teach people what to do in an emergency. (Yanjun Li/CBC) The workshop offered a range of techniques to help people act in an emergency, said Pourheidary, who added he hopes the event will also break the bystander effect, where people can often opt not to offer to help when there are others around.

"One of those things we have found out over the years is that sometimes people are hesitant to take action and do something [to] help someone," he said. "People don't know who's calling 911, at the end, no one calls 911."

Roxana Ramzi was at the workshop and says that she appreciated that it was as close as it was to the site of the attack.

"I decided to come because I was really sad that these innocent people got attacked," she said. "I think that it's really important for everybody in this town to know how to do CPR."

Accused faces murder charges

Alek Minassian, the man accused in the deadly attack is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

These are the 10 people killed in the van attack. Top row, from left to right: Anne Marie D'Amico, 30, Dorothy Sewell, 80, Renuka Amarasingha, 45, Munir Najjar, 85, Chul Min (Eddie) Kang, 45, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Forsyth, 94, Sohe Chung, 22, Andrea Bradden, 33, Geraldine Brady, 83, Ji Hun Kim, 22. Minassian was arrested on April 23, minutes after a white van plowed into pedestrians as it sped southbound along a busy sidewalk on Yonge Street from Finch Avenue toward Sheppard Avenue.​Eight women and two men, ranging in age from 22 to 94, were killed.

According to Sunnybrook Hospital, five people remained in its care as of May 10, with one in serious condition.