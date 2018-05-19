CPR instructors offer free workshop to help bystanders act in the wake of Toronto van attack
Organizers Aryan Sekhavati and Ashkon Pourheidary are hoping to break the bystander effect phenomenon
After nearly losing a close friend in April's tragic van attack in North York, Aryan Sekhavati and Ashkon Pourheidary wanted to do what they could to help the community.
On Saturday, just steps away from where the attack left 10 people dead and 16 injured, the pair from Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics hosted a free CPR/First Aid workshop at Mel Lastman Square.
"We felt like it was important for us to raise awareness and basically let people know that these courses are available," Sekhavati told CBC Toronto.
"One of those things we have found out over the years is that sometimes people are hesitant to take action and do something [to] help someone," he said. "People don't know who's calling 911, at the end, no one calls 911."
Roxana Ramzi was at the workshop and says that she appreciated that it was as close as it was to the site of the attack.
"I decided to come because I was really sad that these innocent people got attacked," she said. "I think that it's really important for everybody in this town to know how to do CPR."
Accused faces murder charges
Alek Minassian, the man accused in the deadly attack is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
According to Sunnybrook Hospital, five people remained in its care as of May 10, with one in serious condition.
