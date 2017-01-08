Subway service has resumed after being suspended for about an hour and half at Coxwell station Sunday after a man was struck with a bottle there.

Toronto police were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. to respond to an altercation between two men that they say began at a nearby bus shelter and continued into the station.

Police could not confirm exactly where in the station the man was struck, though the Toronto Transit Commission said earlier the incident took place on board a train.

Trains holding both ways at Coxwell Station due to a police investigation on board a train. Response personnel en route.#TTC — @TTCnotices

A crisis intervention team was called in to speak with the suspect, but it's unknown if they ended up arriving at the scene.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto the suspect, who is now in custody, was eventually Tasered by officers at the scene and taken to hospital for mental health reasons.

The victim struck by the bottle suffered minor injuries.

Trains were turning back at Broadview and Woodbine stations for the investigation, the TTC said, but has since returned to regular routing.