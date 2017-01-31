Coun. Mike Layton is pushing to have the liquor licence revoked at College Street Bar, the site of an alleged gang sexual assault involving the bar's owner and manager.

Through a motion to be presented Wednesday at city council, Layton told CBC Toronto he wants the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to review the Little Italy bar's liquor license, and also wants it revoked by Toronto Municipal Licensing & Standards.

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly forcibly confined inside the bar and sexually assaulted from the evening of Dec. 14 until the early morning hours of Dec. 15.

Toronto resident Gavin MacMillan, 41, who owns the College Street and Manning Avenue establishment, is facing charges of forcible confinement, trafficking in schedule substance, failure to comply with recognizance, and four counts of gang sexual assault.

College Street Bar owner Gavin MacMillan (left) and bar manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco (right) are both facing multiple charges following an alleged sexual assault at the Little Italy bar in December. (Toronto Police)

He's known in the bartending community as a "flair bartender," an entertainment-based style involving tricks with shakers and bottles, and has made numerous media appearances over the years.

Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31, the bar manager, is facing charges of forcible confinement, trafficking in schedule substance, four counts of gang sexual assault, and three counts of sexual assault.

Both have been released on bail.

'We need to treat this as a crime scene'

According to Tammy Robbinson, a spokesperson for the city's Municipal Licensing & Standards division, the bar has a current, valid business licence.

"The City is reviewing the circumstances of what happened and will be making a determination on next steps shortly," she told CBC Toronto in an e-mail.

Layton said he's not sure if the motion would speed up the process of having the bar officially shut down, but said it would show city council stands against what may have happened inside the establishment.

Coun. Mike Layton is pushing to have the liquor licence revoked at College Street Bar. (CBC)

Part of the motion will also call on the province to review its workplace safety protocols.

"[Layton is] putting forward a motion that the community has asked for... hundreds of people [have] come forward and said we need safer bars," said Viktoria Belle, co-founder of the Sexual Assault Action Coalition, a Toronto organization supporting the motion.

Belle is hoping College Street Bar will be shut down until there is a finished trial for the two men charged.

"We need to treat this as a crime scene," she said.

