Activists say they're sorry their demands to open two armouries to the homeless are making the mayor mad, but the city needs to move to immediately open hundreds of shelter beds.

Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam and a group of advocates who work primarily with homeless women held a morning news conference ahead of Wednesday's city council meeting where emergency shelter plans are being debated.

Shelters in the city were running at 95 per cent capacity last night, with 5,382 using the 5,651 beds available in Toronto, City shelter staff confirmed on the council floor.

The city's guidelines say to operate shelters at less than 90 per cent capacity, although that target is frequently exceeded.

Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam, centre, hosted a news conference with anti-homeless activists who warn women in this city often face the greatest risks. (John Rieti/CBC)

Wong-Tam is urging Mayor John Tory to modify his plan, which would open 400 shelter spaces by adding to existing shelters while also opening some local motels to the homeless. She, and others, would like to see the city ask Ottawa to open two local armouries, Moss Park and Fort York.

Rev. Maggie Helwig, a priest with St. Stephens in the Field, says Tory's plan won't help homeless women, including those fleeing violence, sometimes along with their children. She says those women fear staying in co-ed shelters and drop-ins.

"I'm sorry that we are making Mayor Tory angry, but we need 400 beds immediately," she told reporters, referring to the mayor's recent interview with Metro Morning where he expressed frustration at the criticism of his plan.

"We need this. We need it now. Women are dying. Children are homeless. This is unacceptable."

Wong-Tam says she's planning to move a motion modifying the city's shelter response that would include an allocation for women's-only shelter spaces.

Big changes suggested on council floor

Coun. Joe Mihevc, the city's poverty reduction advocate, introduced a 16-point motion following a morning of questions. Drafted with Tory's input, it recommends $10 million to quickly open 400 more spaces, but it also features long-term strategies like asking the provincial and federal governments to help with the issue.

Mihevc urged council to focus on what needs to be done to expand a system that hasn't significantly grown in the last decade, despite the fact that housing prices have soared over the same timeframe.

"We have not kept up," he said.

However, the motion wouldn't see the city open the armouries.

Toronto MP appears to offer Ottawa's help

Amid council's debate, MP Adam Vaughan tweeted out that the government is ready to help.

we are ready to respond. — @TOAdamVaughan

CBC Toronto is seeking clarification from Vaughan, who has been in contact with both Wong-Tam and prominent street nurse Cathy Crowe, whose petition to open the armouries has been signed by some 20,000 people.

In an email to Crowe shared with CBC Toronto, Vaughan states: "the Canadian Armed Forces stand ready to offer assistance in support of civilian authorities during any crisis in Canada, including the use of our armouries as shelters for the homeless, wherever and whenever required."