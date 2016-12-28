Friends and neighbours of the Toronto family that died in a cottage fire Christmas Eve will gather to remember the couple and their two teenage sons in a vigil on Saturday.

Geoff Taber, Jacqueline (Jacquie) Gardner, and their sons Scott, 15, and Andrew, 13, died after a fire broke out at the family cottage near Peterborough, Ont., in the wee hours of Christmas Eve. The family's two dogs also died in the blaze, according to those organizing the memorial.

Taber and Gardner were respected Toronto lawyers. Tributes from their colleagues began pouring in online, as did those from Taber's cycling friends.

Bicycle wheels and hockey pucks

Taber belonged to the Riverdale Riders, who set out on an early morning ride this weekend to pay tribute to him, his friend and fellow cyclist Gordon Cheong told CBC Toronto.

The same group plans to bring a bicycle wheel covered in messages from Taber's cycling buddies to the New Year's Eve vigil.

The memorial's organizers are also asking neighbours to bring pucks to the gathering. Scott and Andrew were avid hockey players.

Taber and Gardiner worked as lawyers in Toronto and planned to retire at their cottage, friends and colleagues said. (Facebook)

Neighbours are planning to gather in front of the family's home on Bowden Avenue at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Neither police nor the provincial fire marshal have released the cause of the blaze. Wayne Romaine, a supervisor with the Ontario Fire Marshal, told CBC Toronto this week that investigators were looking at the heating systems and whether any candles had been used.