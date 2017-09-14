Toronto police say a 19-year-old man is suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand after multiple shots were fired near a Scarborough elementary school Thursday morning.

Police were called to Linden Street and Corvette Avenue in the Midland Avenue and Danforth Road area at around 10 a.m. where they found the victim, approximately 5 minutes away from Corvette Junior Public School.

This prompted the school to be placed on lock and hold. The security measure has since been lifted.