Cortney Bendell, 32, was last seen in the Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard area on Friday. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police say they are asking for the public's help in locating 32-year-old Cortney Bendell.

She was last seen in the Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard area on Friday.

Police describe Bendell as 5'5" with long brown hair. They say she was last seen wearing a black dress and flip-flop sandals, while carrying a black and turquoise striped bag.

"There's growing concern about her whereabouts and well-being," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

Investigators want anyone who may have seen her or who may have some idea about where she is to contact them, she said.

Those with information can contact Toronto police's 14 Division at 416-808-1400. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, by texting TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637) or by using the Crime Stoppers Mobile App.