An anonymous corporate donor has offered to buy 18 armoured vests for Toronto police dogs in the hope of protecting the canines from violent offenders.

The Toronto Police Services Board will consider the offer at its meeting on Thursday. Given that each vest costs about $1,240, the donation is worth more than $22,000.

Staff Sgt. James Hung, spokesperson for Toronto Police Dog Services, said the offer is a generous one. The vests would help protect police dogs from offenders wielding sharp objects as well as natural hazards encountered while on the hunt, Hung said.

"It would provide a layer of protection from knife-wielding suspects, any sharp implements. Even when they are searching a field or ravine, any sharp stumps or twigs, it would provide some protection to their vital organs," he said.

Nix, a Toronto police dog, pictured here after the capture of a suspect for a break-in in the Lawrence Avenue East and McCowan Road area in October. (Twitter)

"I am very grateful and I am very thankful that someone thought that the protection and care of our dogs is a priority."

The Toronto Police Service would buy the vests from LOF Defence Systems, an Edmonton-based company that sells armour and equipment for police, military and security as well as K9 applications.

The vests, called K9 Streetfighter vests, are made out of a lightweight material. They can come with several inserts, for example one that can stop handgun rounds, or another that protects against a knife attack.

Hung said the donor made the offer to police about six months ago, but it still has to be approved by the board.

Offer follows attack on Lonca and Quanto

The offer comes after Lonca, a Toronto police dog, was injured when he was chasing a machete-wielding suspect in November 2015 during a bust of an alleged gambling ring in North York.

The German Shepherd was slashed, receiving five stitches to its upper lip and two staples to its paw, but he recovered fully.

"Luckily, it was nothing too serious," Hung said.

Edmonton police service dog Quanto was stabbed to death in October 2013. (Edmonton Police Service)

In October 2013, Quanto, a police dog in Edmonton, was stabbed several times by a suspect. He died of his injuries.

Quanto was a five-year-old German shepherd with four years of decorated service and more than 100 arrests to his name.

Toronto police have 33 dogs paired with 22 officers. Some officers have two dogs.

Hung said 18 out of the 33 canines are general purpose dogs that have been trained to search for and track suspects as well as missing people. The dogs are trained to apprehend suspects by grabbing them with their teeth and holding on until officers arrive.

The canines include German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers and Springer Spaniels. There are Dutch and Italian shepherds in the mix, too, he said.

Hung said the dogs will have to get used to the vests.

Lonca is pictured here with his handler. (CBC)

"Our dogs are trained to wear harnesses and collars. There may be a bit of a training period, there may a bit of acclimatization, but after a bit of time, they should get used to it," he said.

The vests, which weigh slightly more than three pounds, will wrap around the dog's back and front chest area and will be fastened to the animal through straps and clips. They duplicate as harnesses, he said.

Once approved, the vests will take approximately six to eight weeks to arrive.

"I am hoping that the donation is approved and we can move ahead and begin training with the equipment so the canines can have protective equipment as well as officers," he said.

A Toronto police dog searches for a suspect at night. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

"Any protective equipment is good to have. You have to prepare for unexpected things. It's nice to have extra protection."

The Toronto Police Dog Services unit, which has existed since 1989, carries out searches for armed suspects and contains premises when high risk search warrants are executed. Its canines search all kinds of urban areas in Toronto, including backyards to wooded spaces, factories to residences.