Toronto police have charged three men after copper plates worth about $13,000 were stolen from a freight train passing through Scarborough.

One man, 44, is from Toronto. Another man, 42, is from Montreal. And the third man, 51, is from Blainville, Que. All three were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said someone broke into a sealed boxcar of a moving Canadian National Railway freight train on its way from Belleville, Ont. to Vaughan on Thursday.

The person threw 26 copper plates off the train in the Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police believe the three men took a service road to the area where the plates had been thrown and placed them in the back of a rented truck. Then they drove away.

Men located short distance away

Employees noticed that the plates were missing when the train arrived in Vaughan. On Thursday, Canadian National Railway police contacted Toronto police at about 7 p.m.

Police located the suspects in the rented truck a short distance away, found the plates in the back of the truck, and arrested the men.

Douglas-Cook could not say how police were able to locate the suspects so quickly. She also said she could not say who owned the plates.

The copper plates are estimated to be worth between $500 and $600 each, which means the total theft was between $13,000 to $15,600.

She said the plates weigh between 70 to 90 kilograms each.

"They're worth quite a lot," she said.

All three men have been charged with: theft over $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The third man has also been charged with failure to comply with recognizance.