At first, Delight Greenidge did not believe her eyes.

Her 13-year-old son had brought home a school handout with detailed instructions to make and inject crystal meth.

This is just a portion of the instructions for making and injecting crystal meth brought home from school by Delight Greenidge's 13-year-old son.

"I popped a blood vessel," she said. "I was in a state of shock...I'm thinking this cannot be real."

It also included a long list of ingredients needed for the task.

Greenidge says her son told her a Grade 8 teacher handed it out to students in drama class at Erin Mills Middle School in Mississauga last week. He claimed the teacher printed it out for his group to dramatize as part of an assignment.

Greenidge's son attends Erin Mills Middle School. (Lisa Xing/CBC)

Originally, Greenidge said the project involved making an original skit about an old TV show using emotions. When the group's idea fell through, her son said the teacher suggested the crystal meth skit instead.

"It's mind-boggling. It could undo a lot of what I taught him because sometimes he would think the things the teacher says are sometimes more important than the things mum says," said Greenidge. "They do have that influence and impact."

Greenidge said she was particularly disturbed the teacher had instructed the group to "act scared" when dramatizing making the drug, but to "act happy" when injecting it, according to her son.

School board shares concerns

The Peel District School Board confirmed the teacher handed out the instructions to some students, but would not give details about the conversation board officials had with him once Greenidge brought the assignment to the school's attention.

"I can't speak to his rationale for doing that," said Carla Pereira, communications manager at the school board. "We share the parents' concerns around that particular assignment."

Pereira said it's the board's understanding the teacher got the instructions from the internet.

Mississauga mom distraught over son's homework that includes crystal meth ingredients0:53

While the teacher is suspended with pay pending an investigation, Greenidge is still wondering why it happened in the first place.

"To think that all of what I've tried so hard to teach him—good principles, good values, moral character—the things that make you a man, a strong black man, and this is what an educator is giving to my child," she said, through tears.

There's no word on when the investigation will wrap up, but the school board said it's unlikely the details will be released publicly as it's a "personnel issue."