Man struck with pipe in Mississauga convenience store robbery

A man was taken to a local hospital after an early morning robbery in the Malton area of Mississauga, Peel police said.

Police were called to a convenience store at Derry Road and Goreway Drive just after 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

They say the male victim was struck by a pipe after two males entered the store demanding cash. Money was taken and the male suspects fled on foot.

The victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.

K9 units and officers were on scene to investigate. The robbery unit has now taken over the investigation.