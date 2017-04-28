Ontario Provincial Police are investigating possible bid-rigging for City of Toronto paving contracts, a practice that could be costing taxpayers millions each year.

Suspicions of bid-rigging were the focus of a recent audit that probed city contracts awarded to private contractors from January 2010 to June 2015. Results of that audit were presented in a March report that highlighted "telltale signs of bid-rigging and inflated pricing."

City staff said at the time that Toronto police had been briefed on the findings of the audit.

On Friday morning, OPP Sgt. Peter Leon confirmed that the OPP has launched an investigation of its own, to be led by its Criminal Investigations Branch. He did not provide any further details on the probe.

The report by Auditor General Beverly Romeo-Beehler does not identify companies by name, but she estimates the city could save about $2.5 million per year on paving contracts alone, if the bidding process were made more equitable and transparent.

Considering the city spends an estimated $1 billion annually on construction contracts, it's possible bid-rigging and similar forms of shady — and potentially criminal — dealings could be costing taxpayers tens of millions each year, the report said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in March that he was "extremely troubled" by the auditor general's findings, and that the city is "transforming and modernizing the bid process to ensure a fair and competitive process that gives us the best price and best value for money."

A move toward the creation and upkeep of a digital database of bids will also help to identify any troubling trends in bid data, the report emphasized.