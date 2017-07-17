A large construction project has closed a section of Dundas Street downtown until mid-September and the city warns that the complex project will be noisy.

Residents can expect to hear the sounds of jackhammering of concrete during the day and evening.

"This is the probably the biggest and most complex project we have in the downtown core right now," said Michael D'Andrea, chief engineer for the city, on Monday.

"We actually began the project towards the end of April. And as it stands right now, we are about a month ahead of schedule."

D'Andrea said there is no question that the project will have an impact on traffic. The entire project is expected to wrap up by the end of September, although the road closures will end roughly two weeks before that time.

Michael D'Andrea, chief engineer for the city, said: 'We know there is going to be an impact.' (CBC)

The work involves replacement of a 100-year-old water main, replacement of TTC streetcar tracks, resurfacing of roads affected by earlier water main construction, and improvement of sidewalks.

According to the city, the eastbound lanes of Dundas Street, between Bay and Church Streets, are closed until September 16.

One westbound lane of Dundas Street, between Bay and Church Streets, remains open.

Victoria Street will also be closed in both directions between Dundas Street and south of Dundas Square for the same time period.

D'Andrea said the project involves three divisions of the city: Toronto Water, Toronto Transit Commission, and Transportation. The work is being done to reduce the risk of future water main breaks, he added.

Eastbound lanes of Dundas Street, between Bay and Church Streets, are closed until September 16. One westbound lane of Dundas Street, between Bay and Church Streets, remains open. (Trevor Dunn/CBC)

"We've packaged it up as as one large construction project."

Toronto residents and businesses needs to be patient as the work proceeds, he said.

Take TTC to avoid traffic problems, residents urged

"Plan your trip according," D'Andrea said. "Know, if you are going to be in this area, it is going to take you longer to get to your final destination."

He urged Toronto residents to consult a map provided by the city and to take the TTC whenever possible.

"It's necessary work," he said. "We know there is going to be an impact."

D'Andrea said the concrete breaking will begin at 7 a.m. and run right through to 11 p.m. The replacement of streetcar rail will also be noisy, although less so than the jackhammering.

In a news release, the city said signs on Dundas Street will inform drivers of the closures to help manage traffic in the area.

The city said it has extended hours for the construction work from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and some parts of the work will be done around the clock to minimize the length of the disruption.

Changes to traffic signal timing has been made on parallel routes.

Gerrard and Queen Streets are alternative routes for drivers to consider using in the area.