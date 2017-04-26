A firefighter and a Toronto police ETF negotiator have made the slow climb up the inside of a crane in downtown Toronto in an attempt to rescue a woman who got stuck overnight on its pulley.

Police have closed Wellesley Street between Church and Yonge streets to aid in the rescue of the woman.

.@CBCToronto Supplies were just hoisted up. I'd say she's more than a dozen stories up. Emergency crews now on crane. pic.twitter.com/uhWuNBf8zr — @LaurenPelley

The firefighter and police officer made what platoon Chief Kevin Shaw described as "a slow, tedious" climb to reach the woman, who seemed to have climbed the crane and then slid down a cable onto the pulley.

Police and firefighters have been speaking to the woman via a loudspeaker, but they cannot hear her because she is more than 30 metres in the air, Shaw said.

The plan is for the firefighter to either put the woman in a harness and lower both of them to the ground, or the crane operator may lower the crane so the pulley can be lowered to the ground.

A woman was stuck on a cable on a pulley attached to a crane at Church and Wellesley streets in downtown Toronto early Wednesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Emergency crews received a call shortly before 4 a.m. ET reporting that someone had climbed the crane.

An image from the scene shows the woman sitting on the pulley attached to the crane, and tightly gripping a cable.

Shaw said he was "very surprised" that a civilian "had the nerve" to climb the crane and slide down the cable without gloves.

"Obviously she shouldn't be there, and hopefully we can bring this to a safe conclusion," he said.

There was no immediate timeline for reopening the street.