Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a Saturday night incident in which police used a conducted energy weapon on a 59-year-old woman in Brampton.

The Special Investigations Unit said in a tweet that the woman suffered injuries. A conducted energy weapon (CEW) is commonly known as a Taser.

The SIU declined to provide more details but said more information would be released later.

Ontario's SIU is called to investigate any death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault involving police.