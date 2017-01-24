Toronto Police are trying to figure out how a military training munition round ended up in a downtown condo parking garage on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call for a suspicious package at 15 Beverly Street, near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue, shortly after noon. Members of the Toronto Police Service's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence (CBRNE) team confirmed with the Canadian Forces that the object was indeed a military training munition round.

Suspicious Pkg: Beverley st/ Queen St. Reports of a "Large metal object" . Several units, including CBRNE OS in area as a pre-caution. ^adc — @TPSOperations

Once military officials confirmed the round contained limited explosive material, police safely removed it from the underground parking garage.

Staff Sgt. Dan Martin says police will continue to work with the military to find out how the round ended up in downtown Toronto in the first place.

Officers responded to a call for a suspicious package at 15 Beverly Street, near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue, shortly after noon Tuesday. (CBC)

"Typically when we get calls for these types of things, it's somebody's grandfather has passed away and they found a shell sitting in the closet," Martin said.

"We do get those more frequently than people think. What's different about this is it wasn't found in a house or a shed, it was in a relatively new building in an underground garage," he said.

"That's why the investigation is so crucial."