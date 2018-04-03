Doctors blame government for burnout, 'toxic' environment in health care

A group that advocates for Ontario doctors plans to speak on Tuesday at Queen's Park about what it describes as neglect and mismanagement of health care in the province.

The group, which calls itself Concerned Ontario Doctors, said in a news release that the province is seeing a decline in access and quality of patient care because of cuts to patient services by the Ontario government.

Family doctors, among others, are expected to speak.

"The ongoing abuse and vilification of physicians by Wynne's government has created a toxic environment with record-high physician burnout and suicide rates," the release reads.

Ontario accused of rationing health care

On its website, the group accuses the province of rationing health care in Ontario while expanding its bureaucracy.

The group also says the Ontario Medical Association has "passively stood by," and not spoken out against the cuts.

"In 2018, Ontario already has one million patients without a family doctor, unprecedented emergency room gridlocks with stretchers with seniors endlessly lining hallway corridors, closure of operating rooms, cancellation of essential surgeries and wait times to see some specialists skyrocketing to more than three years," the website reads.

The group says doctors have entered a fifth year without a contract with the Ontario government.