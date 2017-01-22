Less than a year after he was fatally stabbed in a pizza restaurant in Wasaga Beach last May, pictures of the late 18-year-old Francesco "Che" Molinaro, hang on the walls of "Che's Place."

In the months following his death, friends, family and even strangers have banded together to create a local community centre as tribute to the slain teen — remembered as someone who brought people together — hoping to make it a place where young people could safely and freely have fun in the small town of Bolton.

"The whole community came together to make this place happen," said Maria Molinaro, Francesco's mother, who was moved to tears when recounting the legacy her son left behind.

"He loved everybody, he had a heart of gold."

Francesco's parents, Maria and Ernie Molinaro in "Che's Place." (CBC/Ousama Farag)

"After what we're going through and what we've been through, at least I can say his legacy is alive," she said.

The death of the teen shook the small Bolton community, but it wasn't long before help started pouring in from friends and family.

"It was like a ghost town and then everybody heard about it and everybody just came together," said Ernie Molinaro, Francesco's father.

Francesco's grandmother, fondly looking through photos of her late grandson. (CBC/Ousama Farag)

"It means the world to you. When a situation like this happens, you just don't know where to turn. You're just lost. So there's a lot of love."

Hub, first of it's kind in Bolton

The idea was proposed to regional councilor, Annette Groves by a Molinaro family friend who thought it was about time there was some type of youth community hub in the town's downtown core.

Groves remembers the pitch well.

"As a result of who Francesco was, this is what you see today… They’re excited, they’re honoured, they are here to keep that memory alive," said regional councillor Annette Groves of the community effort put into "Che's Place."

"It started with one parent who came and spoke with me and said, 'The politicians in this town need to do something for these children, our kids are here, they need something, they need focus, they need a place to go, they need purpose.' So we started there."

The space is the first of its kind in Bolton and funded completely through donations.

In a small community of 25,000 where Francesco's friends say there's not much to do after school, they hope it will attract young people to get together and socialize face-to-face.

"Che's Place" came together all through financial donations and volunteer time (CBC/Ousama Farag)

The cosy space, almost like a homey den, has a TV watching area, kitchen and workout equipment. It's also outfitted with mini pool tables and foosball and there are plans to build a recording studio in one of the rooms.

"He'd be here 24/7", said Nicholas Perfetti, Molinaro's friend, who was also part of creating the space, saying the centre reflects "Che" right down to the last detail.

The TV watching area has photo collages of "Che" hanging on nearly every wall (CBC/Ousama Farag)

Julia Ficociello, another one of Molinaro's friends, and youth co-chair of the project, agrees.

"Everything in this place, resembles him."

"Che" always there for everyone

Most of the labour, including putting down flooring, painting the walls and moving in furniture was done by Molinaro's closest friends, some of whom didn't know each other at first but grew close as the project progressed.

Julia Ficociello and Nicholas Perfetti describe "Che" as soft spoken and very down to earth. (CBC/Ousama Farag)

"'He was always there for his family and friends constantly," added Ficociello.

Ficociello and Perfetti hope to keep the legacy of "Che" alive in the humble space, and pass it onto the next generation when it officially opens in February.

"He was like the glue of Bolton, he kept us all together," said Perfetti.

With Che's Place, they say, he still will.



