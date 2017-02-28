After months of performances to sold-out crowds throughout North America, the musical Come From Away is returning to the stage where it premiered in Toronto last fall.
On Tuesday, Mirvish Theatre announced that Come From Away will get a second curtain call at the Royal Alexandra Theatre — the same space where it received a standing ovation from the audience on opening night before its Broadway engagement.
The Canadian musical is inspired by the true-story of passengers stranded in Gander, N.L. following the 9/11 terror attacks.
The show has been earning international acclaim since it hit the stage.
- Performing on Broadway 'surreal' experience for local Come From Away cast members
- Come From Away musical leads contenders for Washington theatre prize
It is currently in previews on the theatre world's biggest spotlight, Broadway, where it will to open to the public on March 12.
But Come From Away is scheduled to be back in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2018 because of its popularity, a news release said.
The Canadian production is one of next year's performances at Mirvish Theatre as part of a seven-show subscription that showcases two plays and five musicals.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.