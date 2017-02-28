After months of performances to sold-out crowds throughout North America, the musical Come From Away is returning to the stage where it premiered in Toronto last fall.

On Tuesday, Mirvish Theatre announced that Come From Away will get a second curtain call at the Royal Alexandra Theatre — the same space where it received a standing ovation from the audience on opening night before its Broadway engagement.

The Canadian musical is inspired by the true-story of passengers stranded in Gander, N.L. following the 9/11 terror attacks.

On March 12, Come From Away opens on Broadway. (Randy Lemoine)

The show has been earning international acclaim since it hit the stage.

It is currently in previews on the theatre world's biggest spotlight, Broadway, where it will to open to the public on March 12.

But Come From Away is scheduled to be back in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2018 because of its popularity, a news release said.

The Canadian production is one of next year's performances at Mirvish Theatre as part of a seven-show subscription that showcases two plays and five musicals.