About 200 people gathered outside North York's Columbus Centre Wednesday afternoon to protest the demolition of a building constructed by the city's Italian-Canadian community in the 1980s.

"I'm extremely upset that they'd even consider doing this," Linda Grobovsky, a member who's been coming to the community centre for years. "They're taking something that exists, that grew out of community effort and they just want to knock it down."

The $70-million project would see a new centre erected that would not only house a gym and meeting rooms, but also a Catholic high school.

Currently half of the centre's membership is 65-years-old or older, many of them frequenting to the Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West location for decades. They're concerned that the dynamic would change if a high school is connected to the building.

Columbus Centre members Gillian Jagasia (left) and Linda Grobovsky (right) say the community wasn't consulted about changes to the centre. (CBC)

"If young people want to join the Columbus Centre they can do so, but to usurp all of the community and members who have been here for years and drop a high school on top of it ... We have a senior population that's increasing, why deprive it of a venue that keeps people healthy?" said Grobovsky.

Villa Charities is the organization that operates the centre. It wants to join with the Toronto Catholic District School Board to build the new facility that would include the high school, Dante Alighieri Academy.

Boosting revenue is one of the reasons why Villa Charities struck the partnership with the board, but not the main one, said the organization's president and CEO, Anthony DiCaita. He added that the new development would bring more programs to the centre.

"Part of the building is for Villa Charities, dedicated exclusively for Villa Charities, part of the building is dedicated exclusively for the school board. And then there are services and resources and facilities that we're both exploring in terms of shared resources," said DiCaita.

Model of the proposed new facility would have the Columbus Centre in the front of the building with the high school, Dante Alighieri Academy, attached in the back.

Having a high school attached to the centre isn't the only problem many have with the proposal. Some say demolishing the building would destroy a piece of history.

Ian Duncan MacDonald created the Columbus Athlete and Social Association when he learned about the proposed changes to the centre earlier this year. He also organized Wednesday's protest.

"We get back to the founders, the people who set this up, they literally went and sold bricks for this building at a $100 a piece. So thousands and thousands of people contributed to it, this is a monument to them," said MacDonald.

Laureano Leone agrees. The 89-year-old is one of the founding members of the Columbus Centre.

Laureano Leone, one of the founders of the Columbus Centre, calls it a heritage building. (CBC)

"I got my Order of Canada just for my community work," said Leone, a former politician who also spent years fundraising to create the centre.

"It's a shame that they are destroying a monument for the community, for the Italians, for everybody."

Liberal MPP Mike Colle and Mayor John Tory were at the demonstration. Both believe that the community wasn't properly consulted about the project and that the existing centre should be left alone.

Villa Charities says it would like for construction to begin in June 2018. It's currently working with the school board to have an independent consulting firm to get feedback from the community.