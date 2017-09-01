The skies over downtown Toronto got a special air show Friday afternoon as vintage Second World War aircraft and current military planes performed a parade in the sky to honour the presentation of two new flags — referred to as "colours" — to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

The ceremony, which included a ground parade of 200 RCAF members at Nathan Phillips Square, was the first of its kind for the RCAF in 35 years.

Mayor John Tory was in attendance as Gov. Gen. David Johnston handed over the two flags — one of the last public appearances Johnston will make before he steps down at the end of this month.

"You are our eyes and ears in the sky," Johnston said to the members of the RCAF at the unveiling Friday.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston, right, in one of his final public appearances in that role. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The colours are the "lifeblood of any military unit," according to former RCAF fighter pilot John "Jock" Williams. Nowadays, the flags have no practical use on a battlefield, but continue to be symbols of pride and honour for a unit.

"Historically, if the battle is looking bad, rally around the colours — that's where we need you," Williams told CBC Toronto.

The RCAF was presented new colours for the first time since 1982. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The first colours were granted to the RCAF in 1950. The air force received new colours in 1982.

Two separate flypasts marked Friday's ceremony. The first was made up of four Second World War RCAF aircraft. The second included almost the entire fleet of current planes belonging to the air force.

Royal Canadian Air Force parade1:08

Williams said he was pleased to see what he calls "long overdue" attention being paid to the Canadian military.

"We've cheaped out on our treatment of those people. It's important that we treat them with respect and understand what they do and what they need. This is the beginning of it."

John "Jock" Williams received his wings in the RCAF 50 years ago. (CBC)

The ceremony also marks the official restoration of the world "Royal" to the air force's name. It was dropped in 1968 when the RCAF was amalgamated with the army and navy. It was restored in 2011 but was never marked in an official ceremony.

"This is a rebirth for an organization that was shut down with defense unification," Williams said.

The former fighter pilot was also celebrating 50 years to the day that he got his wings. He told CBC Toronto he had flown all of the planes that made the flypast that day.

"That's where I belong," he said, watching the Snowbirds flying low over Queen Street West.

"I should be in one of those airplanes."

The colours

Two new flags are replacing the last set from 1982.

The Queen's Colour

The Queen's Colour Air Command. (Royal Canadian Air Force)

"This is a personal gift from the Queen," Williams explained.

It looks like the Canadian flag with an overlay of a crest, or the Sovereign's cypher, which carries the RCAF's restored name.

The Command Colour

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s new Command Colour. (Royal Canadian Air Force)

This is a vintage take on an air force colour. The blue flag has a new badge in the centre, which includes the historic RCAF name, and the four maple leaves in the corners point outwards in the same way as the 1950 Command Colour.

The motto

The RCAF has recently taken on the original motto from 1920 when the air force was first formed: "Sic Itur Ad Astra, which means "Such is the Pathway to the Stars."