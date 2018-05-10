Police say baby injured in multi-vehicle collision near Finch and Warden

Toronto police are investigating after a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road reportedly injured a baby.

COLLISION:<br>Finch Av + Birchmount Rd<br>-Multi-vehicle collision<br>-Car into a tree<br>-1 car has left scene<br>-Report of multiple people injured<br>-Baby with injuries<br>-EMS rushing to scene<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO843236?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO843236</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations

Police tweeted that one car crashed into a tree and another fled the scene.

They also tweeted to expect road closures in the area.

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Toronto paramedics

Paramedics couldn't confirm the age or gender of the patient, but police confirm a baby is being transported to hospital.