Skip to Main Content
Police say baby injured in multi-vehicle collision near Finch and Warden

Notifications

Breaking

Police say baby injured in multi-vehicle collision near Finch and Warden

Toronto police are investigating after a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road that reportedly injured a baby.

Police say that one car crashed into a tree while another left the scene

CBC News ·
Police are at the scene of a crash at Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East.

Toronto police are investigating after a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road reportedly injured a baby.

Police tweeted that one car crashed into a tree and another fled the scene.

They also tweeted to expect road closures in the area. 

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Toronto paramedics

Paramedics couldn't confirm the age or gender of the patient, but police confirm a baby is being transported to hospital.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us