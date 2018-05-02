Section of Highway 401 partially closed in Cobourg

The Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers about a partial closure on a section of Highway 401 in Cobourg, Ont.

A collision in the early hours of Wednesday morning prompted a complete shut down of westbound lanes on the 401 bewtween Burnham Street and Highway 28.

By 5:20 a.m., the westbound left lane had reopened, while all other westbound lanes remain closed. The OPP says emergency services are still at the scene.

ROAD CLOSURE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB at Burnham St <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cobourg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cobourg</a> - all WB lanes closed due to a collision. Detour in place. Reopening time unknown. ^lm <a href="https://t.co/DMxXdVwLWj">pic.twitter.com/DMxXdVwLWj</a> —@OPP_GTATraffic