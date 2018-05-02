Skip to Main Content
Section of Highway 401 partially closed in Cobourg

One lane is now open on a section of westbound Highway 401 in Cobourg, Ont. where a collision occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Collision shut down westbount lanes between Burnham Street and Highway 28

One lane is now open on a section of westbound Highway 401 in Cobourg, Ont. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

The Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers about a partial closure on a section of Highway 401 in Cobourg, Ont. 

A collision in the early hours of Wednesday morning prompted a complete shut down of westbound lanes on the 401 bewtween Burnham Street and Highway 28. 

By 5:20 a.m., the westbound left lane had reopened, while all other westbound lanes remain closed. The OPP says emergency services are still at the scene. 

