Police say a man was attacked by another with an ice pick in a subway train Monday. (Mike Wise/CBC)

Toronto police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at the College subway station on Monday.

Police say a 60-year-old man was sitting on a subway train around 12:30 p.m. when he was stabbed several times with an ice pick.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man with the ice pick attempted to flee, before he was caught and taken into custody by TTC special constables.

The suspect appeared in court Tuesday.

He is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.