The union representing striking Ontario college workers says students would soon be on their way back to classes, if the colleges hadn't left the bargaining table this week.

The Ontario Public Sector Employees Union, representing the 12,000 college workers, held a press conference Tuesday afternoon — one day after colleges called for striking faculty to vote on a final contract offer.

Warren "Smokey" Thomas, president of OPSEU, said the union believed a deal was close after negotiations continued over the weekend.

"Then Monday morning, without any notice to us, the government dropped the bombshell of saying they were going to ask the Ministry of Labour to conduct a vote, which they get to do once during the bargaining cycle," Thomas said to reporters at the Chelsea Hotel in downtown Toronto.

The College Employer Council, which represents the province's 24 colleges, asked Ontario's Labour Relations Board Monday to schedule the vote. It also called on OPSEU to suspend the strike in the five to 10 days it will take to organize the vote.

"We made significant moves to address all of their issues," said Sonia Del Missier, chair of the colleges' bargaining team, on Monday. "That offer should have been accepted."

Sonia Del Missier, chair of the colleges' bargaining team, said Monday the colleges 'don't understand' why OPSEU has not accepted the latest offer. (Radio-Canada)

At Tuesday's press conference, the union maintained it would advise members to vote no.

"I thought we were close to a deal," Thomas told reporters.

"I think their actions yesterday morning going to the Ministry of Labour and walking away from the table, it just pulled that curtain and really accentuates one of the major problems in the college system today: that is, a management team that is stuck in a bygone era...they won't let go of even of a little bit of that righteous control they have," said Thomas.

The OPSEU president said the union is asking the colleges to return to the bargaining table while the Ministry of Labour organizes the vote.

The CEC, however, released a statement Tuesday saying it remains at the table, but is proceeding with plans to hold a faculty vote.

"Colleges responded to the union this morning through the mediator and proposed a possible solution to end the

strike that has entered its fourth week," the statement reads.

"The colleges are not negotiating in the press. If OPSEU is sincere about getting 500,000 students back in the classroom, then OPSEU should be at the bargaining table rather than making press announcements."

One sticking point: academic freedom

JP Hornick, chair of the faculty bargaining team, said the issue of academic freedom was only one piece left to negotiate. That's the ability for faculty to make decisions in their classrooms on a day-to-day basis.

Hornick said late Monday, the faculty bargaining team provided a revised offer to the CEC, which that council rejected.

"If you had stayed at that table Sunday night or this morning, we would have a deal by now and students would be on their way back to their classrooms."

The colleges' bargaining team said Monday it has addressed the issue of academic freedom.

The labour board will determine the date of the vote but the council has asked that balloting be held on all college campuses to ensure the largest number of faculty possible can participate.

A vote of 50 per cent plus one is all that is required to accept the deal and end the strike.

The strike, affecting 500,000 students at 24 public colleges across the province, began Oct. 16. The week of Oct. 23 was a reading week for 11 colleges.