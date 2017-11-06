Ontario's colleges have called for striking faculty to vote on a final contract offer, after talks to end the four-week labour disruption broke down today.

"We made significant moves to address all of their issues," said Sonia Del Missier, chair of the Colleges' Bargaining Team, on Monday. "That offer should have been accepted."

The College Employer Council, which represents the province's 24 colleges, said it has asked Ontario's Labour Relations Board to schedule the vote.

It has also called on the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union, representing the 12,000 college workers, to suspend the strike in the five to 10 days it will take to organize the vote.

"We'll advise our members to vote no, because there are things in there, should they be accepted, will cause long-lasting damage," said ​Darryl Bedford, president of OPSEU Local 110 representing faculty at Fanshawe College in London. "It's not an offer we can recommend."

Academic freedom the main sticking point

The faculty bargaining team told CBC Toronto academic freedom was the only item left on the table to discuss. That's the ability for faculty to make decisions in their classrooms on a day-to-day basis.

"Rather than finish those negotiations, council has dropped a bomb in the process," said JP Hornick, chair of the faculty bargaining team. "We are still here at the table."

"We are ready to finish this bargaining quickly. Instead, this could take up to two weeks for them to get this vote scheduled."

The strike, affecting 500,000 students at 24 public colleges across the province, began Oct. 16.

After two weeks without talks, both sides returned to the bargaining table on Nov. 2.