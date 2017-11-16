Ontario college students aren't headed back to the classroom anytime soon, after striking faculty voted overwhelmingly against the latest contract offer.

The results of a two-day vote were made public late Thursday morning. According to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), the vote was 86 per cent in favour of rejecting the latest contract offer from the College Employer Council (CEC) issued on Nov. 6. Ninety-five per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot, the union said.

"No one is surprised that college faculty rejected the council's forced offer. It was full of concessions and failed to address our concerns around fairness for faculty or education quality," JP Hornick, chair of OPSEU's faculty bargaining team, said in a statement.

"We stand with hundreds of thousands of college students when we say 'enough already.'"

Students and faculty have been out of the classroom for almost five weeks after some 12,000 college faculty, including professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians, voted to strike on Oct. 15. That left about 500,000 students in fear for their school year.

Talks between the two sides broke down on Nov. 4, and CEC called for this week's vote.

College instructors gathered on University Avenue as they waited for the results of the contract vote. (Chris Mulligan/CBC)

After the vote, the union urged CEC representatives to return to the bargaining table immediately so students can return to class next week.

"There is still an opportunity to save this semester, absolutely," Hornick told reporters late Thursday morning. "But we need to get on this today."

OPSEU president Smokey Thomas said in the union's statement that CEC should work to settle the strike "immediately," or the bargaining unit should "resign and be replaced by competent negotiators."

In her own statement issued before OPSEU's, Sonia Del Missier, chair of the colleges' bargaining team, noted that while faculty have "exercised their democratic right" by voting to reject the deal, "this is a terrible result for the 500,000 students who remain out of class."

She added: "I completely sympathize with our students who have been caught in this strike for more than four weeks. This strike has gone on for too long — and we still need to resolve it and get our students and faculty back in class."

Del Missier said she will be in touch with the provincially appointed mediator to seek direction on next steps.

The contract offer included a 7.75 per cent salary increase over four years, improved benefits and measures to address concerns over part-time work, according to CEC.

But the union noted Thursday that the issue of academic freedom — allowing professors more leeway in decision-making in the classroom — remained a sticking point.

'It's not fair'

Premier Kathleen Wynne issued a statement after word of the vote broke, saying students have "been in the middle of this strike for too long, and it's not fair."

The premier will meet with representatives from both sides Thursday afternoon "to discuss how we can resolve this situation immediately and get students back to class where they belong. We are looking at all of our options, but I am hopeful that an agreement to return students to class immediately can be reached by the parties."

The opposition immediately hammered the government over the vote in question period at Queen's Park, with NDP Leader Andrea Horwath demanding to know what the premier plans to do to get students back to class.

"Surely the premier actually has a plan, as opposed to just a little discussion," Horwath said. "Surely she has a plan about how she is going to ensure that a fair deal is reached and support students through this process."

Wynne replied that she supports the collective bargaining process, and wants both sides to come to an agreement.

"She knows or should know full well that the next step at this point is for us to bring together the parties and to give them the opportunity to come to an agreement."

Late last month, Wynne would not rule out back-to-work legislation to end the strike.