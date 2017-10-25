Day 10 of the Ontario college strike started with a rally outside the office of Deb Matthews, the advanced education minister, in downtown Toronto.

A section of Bay Street, south of Wellesley Street, was shut down Wednesday morning by hundreds of teachers and union supporters marching and holding signs that called for more academic freedom and a better plan for part time faculty.

"We just want the two sides to get talking as soon as possible," said John Kneller, who teaches film and television production at Sheridan College.

The labour dispute involving more than 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians began last Monday, after the two sides failed to reach a new contract agreement. Some 500,000 students have been awaiting a return to school since the strike began on Oct. 16.

Don Sinclair, chief executive officer of the College Employer Council, said Monday that no new talks were scheduled and that he doesn't think the strike will end anytime soon. According to Sinclair, the final offer from the colleges that the faculty and staff overwhelmingly rejected is still on the table.

OPSEU members are calling on their employer to get back to the bargaining table. (CBC)

"We want them to come back to the bargaining table, and to bargain in good faith and not just muscle their way through," said Anne Lyden, an English instructor at Humber College.

"Our union has sent out a message saying, 'Come back and talk to us. We want to negotiate.' And they have not negotiated anything at all."

George Brown College teacher Judy Lashley was even more emphatic.

"Get them back to the table. We're ready to talk. We're ready! Let's go!" she said.

The union representing striking staff and faculty are demanding more full-time positions and an increased role in academic decision-making. The council has offered a 7.75 per cent salary increase over four years and has promised to improve the conversion of contract faculty to full-time positions.

George Brown College teacher Judy Lashley. (Chris Mulligan/CBC)

Both sides seem to agree that the ubiquity of precarious part-time work and academic planning are central to the dispute.

Eleven of the province's 24 public colleges have a reading week this week but picketing is continuing at all public colleges.

Some concerned students — the same who have collected more than 101,000 signatures in an online petition demanding a refund for days lost due to the strike — are speaking with several MPPs at Queen's Park on Wednesday. They are expected to make a statement following the meeting.