Faculty and staff from some of Ontario's 24 public colleges rallied at Humber College's north campus — where the school's management offices are located — on Wednesday morning ahead of a contract vote next week.

The Local 562 chapter of the Ontario Public Service Employee's Union (OPSEU) encouraged members to attend the demonstration. Those who arrived in the early morning hours carried signs with messages like 'Just Say No,' a reference to the union's intent to reject a contract offer put forward on Tuesday.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board scheduled the vote to run from November 14-16, with results not expected until days after that, when the strike will be nearing the end of its fifth week.

During a news conference Tuesday, union representatives said the timing of the vote "virtually guarantees" that the some 500,000 students affected by the strike will lose their semesters.

Amir Allana, a second-year paramedic student at Humber College, said the back and forth between the sides — which has largely played out publicly in the media — has been "anxiety inducing."

"Our biggest concern at this point is eligibility for the once-in-a-year hiring process," said Allana, explaining that Ontario holds only a single annual hiring blitz for paramedics early in the new year.

Demonstrating faculty told CBC Toronto that the offer up for a vote is essentially identical to the one that lead to the work action in the first place. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Along with his classmates, Allana has continued to try to cover as much course material as possible in fears they could end up without a job for a year longer than they planned for.

"Learning this content is necessary to pass hiring exams that are going to take place in December and January, and those are independent of the college system," he said in an interview with Metro Morning.

"If things go on longer, it's harder to make up the content."

The work action began on Oct. 6, after tense negotiations fell apart. Primary points of contention include the ratio of full-time to part-time faculty, as well as faculty input on course content, which some instructors say is unduly shaped by administrators rather than those teaching the material.

A glimmer of hope shone through over the weekend as both sides returned to the bargaining table to restart negotiations. Despite the seeming progress, the province went to the Ministry of Labour to push for a vote. The CEC also requested that college faculty and staff return to work in the interim.

Union negotiators said they were caught off-guard by the move and considered it to be in bad faith.

Both sides continue to maintain they've made significant concessions to the other. Faculty demonstrating outside Humber College on Wednesday stressed that the contract up for consideration is more or less the same offer that the union previously refused to put to a vote.